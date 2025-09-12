Events

Asia Fest 2025 brings three days of Asian culture, food and music to Bucharest

12 September 2025

Bucharest will host the 12th edition of Asia Fest, the largest festival dedicated to Asian culture and gastronomy in Southeast Europe, from September 19 to 21 at the National Arena’s courtyard. Organizers describe the event as a “journey through Asia,” combining culture, entertainment, and sustainability initiatives.

The three-day festival will showcase traditions, music, dance, and cuisine from 16 Asian countries, offering visitors live performances, culinary experiences, exhibitions, cosplay competitions, and parades of traditional costumes.

Artists from Japan, Indonesia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries will perform alongside Romanian and Bulgarian acts, while martial arts demonstrations and theatrical shows will immerse audiences in diverse Asian traditions. A highlight will be the colorful parade of traditional Asian costumes.

Food is expected to be a major attraction, with restaurants and food trucks representing countries from Japan and Korea to India, Iran, and Lebanon. Hundreds of authentic dishes will be served, including specialties made with soy, sesame, ginger, turmeric, wasabi, kimchi, and curry, while exotic desserts such as Turkish delights, Japanese mochi, Syrian sweets, and Thai fried ice cream will also be available.

In addition to the food zone, the festival will feature workshops organized by cultural centers and associations, offering visitors a chance to learn about Japanese tea ceremonies, Chinese calligraphy, Indian traditions, Korean crafts, and Turkish arts. 

This year, Asia Fest also introduces a sustainability campaign in partnership with TOMRA and ReturRO. Visitors who recycle beverage containers at dedicated machines will receive vouchers with discounts at festival vendors.

The festival’s Asia Market will give attendees the chance to shop for authentic products ranging from rare spices, sauces, and teas to Asian décor, cosmetics, clothing, cosplay costumes, and accessories from countries including Japan, Korea, China, India, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

Asia Fest runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 19, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are priced at RON 25 on Friday and RON 30 on Saturday and Sunday, with a three-day pass available for RON 75. Children under seven and people with disabilities enjoy free entry.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

