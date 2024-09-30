Ascendis Group takes over Cariere, HR Manager magazines in EUR 300,000 transaction

Ascendis Group, active in training and consultancy, has acquired the magazines Cariere and HR Manager following a transaction worth EUR 300,000.

In the short term, Ascendis' plans include expanding the magazine's distribution in the country's major cities and Moldova. In the medium term, the objectives are aimed at increasing the frequency of the two publications and "creating new content formats to meet the external and internal communication needs of companies and public sector institutions in Romania."

Founders Cătălina Sefer and general manager Monica Neumorni will continue in the Ascendis team. The new management team will include Adelina Mihai, previously a journalist with Ziarul Financiar and currently a consultant with Ascendis, and Ionuț Tarcea, the coordinator of the X by Ascendis innovation division.

Cati Lupașcu, the editor-in-chief of Cariere since 2020, will continue to coordinate the editorial activity of the two publications.

The first issues of the two magazines were published in March 2003. The group publishing them developed over the years to include print editions, digital editions, websites, and various events. Cariere is published bimonthly, while HR Manager quarterly. The publications have around 2,000 subscribers at the national level and a number of 120,000 readers per month (revistacariere.ro), respectively 12,500 readers per month (hrmanageronline.ro). Ten events are organized annually under the Cariere and HR Manager brands. A supplement dedicated to MBA programs is also published. The current team consists of 14 employees and collaborators.

The two magazines were acquired through Ascendis Association, an organization established in 2016 to support education in Romania. The profits generated by the activity of the two publications will finance the association's programs. To date, the Ascendis Association has organized courses for more than 5,600 students and 2,000 teachers.

"Ascendis has been a supporter of Cariere and HR Manager for more than 17 years. The role of the two publications in our field is essential. Together with the current team, we aim continue the mission of informing and sharing good leadership practices and invest in creating the largest communication platform for the HR community in Romania, the Republic of Moldova and the diaspora," said Andrei Goșu, Managing Partner of the Ascendis Group.

Ascendis Group, established in 1997, consists of Ascendis Consulting (training, team building and corporate events, consulting, evaluation services, coaching, market studies), Code of Talent (digital learning platform created in partnership with the company Co- Factor), Ascendis Moldova, Ascendis Ukraine and Ascendis Association. Ascendis ended 2023 with a turnover of approximately EUR 11 million.

(Photo: Ascendis)

simona@romania-insider.com