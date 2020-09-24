Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Dalí sculptures go on sale at auction in Romania
24 September 2020
Two sculptures by Salvador Dalí will go on sale at Artmark’s Interior Design Auction, scheduled to take place online on October 1.

One of the works is a Venus of Milo, which has a starting price of EUR 2,000. The artist cast nine drawers inside the bronze sculpture, referencing memory and the subconscious. 

The other sculpture by Dalí is Double Nike of Samothrace, which has a starting price of EUR 1,200.

Art Nouveau, Art Deco, and Biedermeier furniture, and paintings and sculptures by European artists will also go on sale at the Interior Design Auction. 

Jacques Carabain’s View of Venice with San Pietro di Castello will go on sale with an estimated price of EUR 8,000 – EUR 15,000. Another Carabain painting in the auction, Street Scene in Frankfurt, has an estimated price of EUR 4,000 – EUR 6,000.

The auctioned items can be seen at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace in Bucharest prior to the auction, between 10:00 and 20:00. The auction will be held on the Artmark Live platform, starting 19:30.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

Simona Fodor
Irina Marica
