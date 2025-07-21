Culture

ARTE.tv launches Romanian-language version for viewers in Romania and Moldova

21 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ARTE.tv, the European public streaming platform, is now available in Romanian for viewers in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. The new version of the platform offers access to documentaries, series, news programs, concerts, and films, all with Romanian subtitles or voice-over. 

ARTE.tv already offers content in six other languages, namely French, German, English, Spanish, Italian, and Polish. With the addition of Romanian, the platform becomes accessible in the native language of 75% of European citizens.

The service is free and does not require registration, according to its representatives. The Romanian version was launched online on July 7, 2025, at arte.tv/ro.

All content is available across Europe, including in Romania and Moldova, through web browsers, social media platforms, and mobile apps on App Store and Google Play.

By the end of 2025, ARTE.tv plans to offer around 400 programs in Romanian. Current titles include Ikea: The Tree Hunter, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (live performance), Happiness (Iranian series), and How Volodymyr became Zelensky. Future releases include Gucci / Luxury and Lust & Drama.

ARTE.tv also features weekly news formats, which include topics related to Central and Eastern Europe, including Romania and Moldova.

Users can also create a free MyARTE account to resume playback across devices and download programs for offline viewing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARTE.tv)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

ARTE.tv launches Romanian-language version for viewers in Romania and Moldova

21 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ARTE.tv, the European public streaming platform, is now available in Romanian for viewers in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. The new version of the platform offers access to documentaries, series, news programs, concerts, and films, all with Romanian subtitles or voice-over. 

ARTE.tv already offers content in six other languages, namely French, German, English, Spanish, Italian, and Polish. With the addition of Romanian, the platform becomes accessible in the native language of 75% of European citizens.

The service is free and does not require registration, according to its representatives. The Romanian version was launched online on July 7, 2025, at arte.tv/ro.

All content is available across Europe, including in Romania and Moldova, through web browsers, social media platforms, and mobile apps on App Store and Google Play.

By the end of 2025, ARTE.tv plans to offer around 400 programs in Romanian. Current titles include Ikea: The Tree Hunter, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (live performance), Happiness (Iranian series), and How Volodymyr became Zelensky. Future releases include Gucci / Luxury and Lust & Drama.

ARTE.tv also features weekly news formats, which include topics related to Central and Eastern Europe, including Romania and Moldova.

Users can also create a free MyARTE account to resume playback across devices and download programs for offline viewing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARTE.tv)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 July 2025
Environment
Code Red heat alert in southern Romania as temperatures expected to soar past 40°C
21 July 2025
Defense
Ukrainian military aircraft briefly enter Romanian airspace during major Russian attack
21 July 2025
Macro
New EU budget envisages 17% more cohesion and agriculture funds for Romania
21 July 2025
Politics
Romanian PM delivers update on planned local administration reforms
21 July 2025
Society
Motorcycle crash on Romania’s mountain road Transalpina leaves two foreign tourists dead, one injured
21 July 2025
Politics
Romania and Germany sign action plan to deepen bilateral cooperation
18 July 2025
Justice
Council of Europe report: Romania among six European countries facing severe prison overcrowding
18 July 2025
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth's surprise drum performance with Ed Sheeran in Bucharest featured in new ‘Limitless’ season