ARTE.tv launches Romanian-language version for viewers in Romania and Moldova

ARTE.tv, the European public streaming platform, is now available in Romanian for viewers in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. The new version of the platform offers access to documentaries, series, news programs, concerts, and films, all with Romanian subtitles or voice-over.

ARTE.tv already offers content in six other languages, namely French, German, English, Spanish, Italian, and Polish. With the addition of Romanian, the platform becomes accessible in the native language of 75% of European citizens.

The service is free and does not require registration, according to its representatives. The Romanian version was launched online on July 7, 2025, at arte.tv/ro.

All content is available across Europe, including in Romania and Moldova, through web browsers, social media platforms, and mobile apps on App Store and Google Play.

By the end of 2025, ARTE.tv plans to offer around 400 programs in Romanian. Current titles include Ikea: The Tree Hunter, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (live performance), Happiness (Iranian series), and How Volodymyr became Zelensky. Future releases include Gucci / Luxury and Lust & Drama.

ARTE.tv also features weekly news formats, which include topics related to Central and Eastern Europe, including Romania and Moldova.

Users can also create a free MyARTE account to resume playback across devices and download programs for offline viewing.

(Photo source: ARTE.tv)