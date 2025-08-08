New Art Safari edition to showcase Pallady, Matisse, Enescu, and contemporary art in Bucharest

A new edition of Art Safari will take place from September 5 to December 14 in Bucharest, featuring a diverse program of art exhibitions.

Highlights include "Paris Pallady," showcasing over 70 works by Romanian artist Theodor Pallady alongside pieces by Henri Matisse, in collaboration with Paris museums Musée de l'Orangerie and Musée Henri Matisse, the organizers announced.

Another exhibition, "Enescu și Minotaurul," explores the life and legacy of composer George Enescu, marking 70 years since his passing.

The event will also present "Young Blood 5.0. Hello, Math!," an exhibition connecting contemporary art with mathematics, and "Japanese Design Today," displaying around 100 objects of Japanese design since 2000.

Additionally, a temporary exhibit titled "The Art of Not Wasting Anything" will address food waste, organized by the Food Bank with support from Edenred and Lidl Romania.

Art Safari offers guided tours, workshops, and cultural activities throughout the season.

Tickets with a 50% discount (from RON 150 to 75) are already available for purchase online. The offer is valid only until September 5.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Art Safari PR)