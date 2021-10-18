Southeastern Romania: Archdiocese of Tomis accepts PayPal donations

The Archdiocese of Tomis, a diocese of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Constanta county, southeastern Romania, announced that believers could also make donations online via PayPal. Plus, each donation can be accompanied by a pomelnic - a list of names the priests read during religious services.

“You can donate or send pomelnice via PAYPAL by accessing the link below […]. With the donation, you can also use the “Add Note” section to include the names of the people who will be mentioned at the services. We cannot broadcast without the help of listeners,” the Archdiocese of Tomis announced on Facebook.

Following the link shared by the Archdiocese, believers can donate EUR 5, EUR 10, EUR 30, or any other amount of their choice.

In a later post, the Archdiocese of Tomis came with additional clarifications. It explained, for example, that the decision to add this option for donations was taken in one of the meetings of the Permanence of the Tomis Diocesan Council and not at the initiative of Archbishop Teodosie.

“The decision was made, as already explained, at the express wish of believers who follow the services online and who asked us to offer them a technical solution for online donations or pomelnice,” the Archdiocese said on Facebook.

It also said that the Romanian Patriarchate has been offering various technical solutions for donations for a long time (such as donations to a bank account or via text message), either for the media channels it owns (Trinitas TV, Radio Trinitas) or for the National Cathedral.

“Following the model of the Romanian Patriarchate, the Archdiocese of Tomis decided that the donations resulting from the sacrifice of the faithful should be used for the operation of the Dobrogea radio station of the Archdiocese of Tomis,” reads the same Facebook post.

(Photo source: Facebook/Arhiepiscopia Tomisului)