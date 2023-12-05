Romanian prosecutors investigate Archbishop in corruption case

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced on December 5 that it started a criminal investigation against Teodosie Petrescu, the Archbishop of Tomis and one of the most powerful representatives of the Romanian Orthodox Church. Prosecutors charged him with influence buying, while an advisor within the Archdiocese of Tomis is investigated for complicity in buying influence.

DNA prosecutors say that in July 2023, the Archbishop promised RON 160,000 to a local businessman, which represented 20% of the RON 800,000 the latter said it could obtain for the Archdiocese of Tomis "by making use of the influence he claimed to have had on the officials with decision-making rights within the State Secretariat for Religions."

An advisor from the Archdiocese of Tomis also participated in the discussion. He allegedly negotiated with the businessman the terms in which that "agreement" was to be put into practice.

The amount of RON 800,000 was supposed to be used to finance some construction works or rehabilitation of the worship units under the Tomis Archdiocese.

Local publication Recorder recently published a video investigation in which a former priest, who is also a businessman, filmed with a hidden camera the negotiations with several church parties, including Archbishop Teodosie, regarding the granting of "commissions" of 20% from sums given from the state budget for churches.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)