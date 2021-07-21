Romanian startup Archbee raises USD 1 mln in investment round

Romanian startup Archbee, founded by Dragos Bulugeanu in 2019 and providing a tool for project management in the software development area, raised USD 1 mln in a financing round led by Inovo Venture Partners.

The company has also been accepted into the US accelerator YCombinator, which has previously supported startups such as Airbnb, DoorDash or Coinbase, Profit.ro reported.

Archbee was founded in 2019 and provides tools for software development companies that help organize key information so that it can be accessed by all employees in all departments and teams.

Dragoș Bulugean founded the company after several years in which he worked for software companies.

(Photo source: Artur Szczybylo/Dreamstime.com)