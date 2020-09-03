Music festival in western Romania announces this year’s lineup

This year’s edition of Arad Open Air Festival takes place between June 26 and June 28 at the Arad Airport.

Among the artists performing at the event are Subcarpați, Spike and Deliric x Silent Strike, with CTC and Dan Basu as guests, Hype Legends, James Aky, Manuel Riva, Mike Kross, Paul Damixie, Sasha Lopez, DJ Shiver, and Vali Bărbulescu.

The event will have a stage dedicated to electronic music, where the public will be able to enjoy performances from Suciu, Raresh, Priku and SIT, Herk, Somesan, Bread&Butter, and Timirash.

As a novelty this year, the festival will have a 150-meter water slide, around which the concept of this edition - “dive into the fun, dive into life!” – was built.

