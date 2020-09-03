Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 12:11
Events
Music festival in western Romania announces this year’s lineup
09 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of Arad Open Air Festival takes place between June 26 and June 28 at the Arad Airport.

Among the artists performing at the event are Subcarpați, Spike and Deliric x Silent Strike, with CTC and Dan Basu as guests, Hype Legends, James Aky, Manuel Riva, Mike Kross, Paul Damixie, Sasha Lopez, DJ Shiver, and Vali Bărbulescu.

The event will have a stage dedicated to electronic music, where the public will be able to enjoy performances from Suciu, Raresh, Priku and SIT, Herk, Somesan, Bread&Butter, and Timirash.

As a novelty this year, the festival will have a 150-meter water slide, around which the concept of this edition - “dive into the fun, dive into life!” – was built.

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 12:11
Events
Music festival in western Romania announces this year’s lineup
09 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of Arad Open Air Festival takes place between June 26 and June 28 at the Arad Airport.

Among the artists performing at the event are Subcarpați, Spike and Deliric x Silent Strike, with CTC and Dan Basu as guests, Hype Legends, James Aky, Manuel Riva, Mike Kross, Paul Damixie, Sasha Lopez, DJ Shiver, and Vali Bărbulescu.

The event will have a stage dedicated to electronic music, where the public will be able to enjoy performances from Suciu, Raresh, Priku and SIT, Herk, Somesan, Bread&Butter, and Timirash.

As a novelty this year, the festival will have a 150-meter water slide, around which the concept of this edition - “dive into the fun, dive into life!” – was built.

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns
08 March 2020
Social
Romania announces unprecedented restrictions to limit coronavirus spreading
08 March 2020
Social
Update: Two more coronavirus cases in Romania on Sunday, total count reaches 15
08 March 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Unmissable: Uppercase Print
06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model
03 March 2020
Social
Minister: Waste illegally brought from the UK to Romania could cause the high pollution in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40