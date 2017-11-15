Investor pays EUR 3.9 mln to sell Romanian mineral water in UK

Romanian mineral water producer Carpathian Springs, owned by Swiss-Greek investor Jean Valvis, will invest GBP 3.5 million (EUR 3.9 million) to introduce its Aqua Carpatica brand in 150 Tesco stores in the UK by the end of this month, according to the British media, reports local Profit.ro.

The Aqua Carpatica brand entered the UK market in February. It is currently present in 700 stores in Ireland and the UK, including the Harrods shopping center and the Whole Foods network.

Valvis also exports the Romanian mineral water to Japan, China, all the Gulf countries (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman), Russia, Moldova, Germany, Hungary, Spain, Australia and Finland. In the United States, Aqua Carpatica has been distributed from July 2015 in the Sprouts Farmers Market chain.

The company recorded a net profit of about RON 42 million (EUR 9 million) in 2016, seven times higher compared to the previous year.

