APTIQ Communications: A new Initiative to Support Foreign Investors and Entrepreneurs in Integrated Communications

APTIQ Global announces the official launch of APTIQ Communications, the division dedicated to supporting foreign investors and entrepreneurs with integrated communications. This initiative aligns with APTIQ Global's mission to provide comprehensive business advisory solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of a company, regardless of size or industry.

APTIQ Communications aims to establish authentic, meaningful partnerships with clients, based on thorough research and in-depth understanding of sectors such as real estate, retail, fintech, professional services, hospitality, energy, banking & finance, tech start-ups, media etc. Therefore, the team will work closely with the other components of the APTIQ Global network, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), taxation, legal advisory, valuation and human resources services, to ensure a holistic and coordinated approach.

“At APTIQ Communications, we strive to genuinely support the visions of the brands we work with, fostering an environment where our clients feel truly valued and understood throughout their journey. Our previous collaborations have been particularly rewarding; we’ve witnessed firsthand how the team’s insights and dedication have empowered clients to build vital ecosystems in Romania and beyond, nurturing vibrant communities around their businesses. This experience highlights the significance of having a committed partner who not only possesses the right know-how and resources, but also understands the nuances of local needs while staying attuned to global trends”, said Andreas Ludl, APTIQ Global Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of APTIQ Global GSA.

"Since our inception eight years ago as a collaborative hub of professionals under IMV Consulting brand, we have dedicated ourselves to truly understanding the challenges each entrepreneur faces. They always knew they could rely on us acting as an extension of their internal teams, rather than just another service provider. With the introduction of APTIQ Communications, we are excited to embrace a more international approach – an evolution that enables us to provide comprehensive support to medium and large Romanian and foreign entrepreneurs and investors, all while maintaining the personalized service that has defined our work in Romania and across various countries in Europe”, added Irina Melecciu-Vitelaru, Managing Partner APTIQ Communications.

Our integrated communications division boasts a skilled team with diverse expertise in strategy, corporate communication, personal branding, graphic design and digital marketing. We provide tailored solutions for businesses at various stages—whether they’re just starting out, looking to expand internationally or an investor seeking to capitalize on opportunities in Romania.

In recent years, our local hub has contributed both to the launch or consolidation of entrepreneurial businesses, as well as to the international expansion of large-scale investors such as Forty Management, with the Lagoon City/Lagoon Park project and the launch of the Stoker Wines wine brand, with plans to expand in the UK and US markets.

