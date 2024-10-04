Experts in Applied Behavior Analysis gather at international conference in Bucharest this month

Experts in Applied Behavior Analysis will come to Bucharest this month for the ABA Conference 2024 to discuss the latest findings and explore new ways to support people with autism. The event is scheduled for October 25-26.

With sessions from international experts such as Ellie Kazemi, William Heward, and Dr. Paul Gavoni, the conference will cover topics ranging from behavioral crisis management and the application of ABA in schools and communities to enhancing therapy team performance.

The event will be held both physically and online, offering global access for professionals in the field.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: the organisers)