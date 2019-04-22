PwC estimates app-generated rides in Romania at EUR 330 mln

The value of the rides delivered by drivers through mobility platforms such as Uber or Bolt (Taxify) and taxi drivers using mobile applications (e.g. Clever) amounts to RON 1.6 billion (EUR 330million), according to a study PwC Romania has made for the “Coalition for the Digital Economy”, an association that includes Uber among its members.

The ride-sharing segment alone (RON 881 million) accounts for 21% of the total private urban transport market and the urban mobility platforms market (also including the mobility application-generated taxi rides) accounts for 44% of the total private urban transport market.

The study concludes that “the activity of urban mobility platforms generates direct and indirect economic benefits of over RON 1 billion (EUR 210 million) annually, being complementary to the conventional taxi services and having a positive systemic impact.”

The direct benefits represented by taxes and fees paid by transport operators using these digital mobility platforms are RON 304 million (EUR 64 million) annually. The indirect benefits, represented by the multiplication of certain economic activity (the consumption of services private urban transport generated by urban mobility platforms in this case) in other sectors of the economy is RON 781 million (EUR 164 million), according to PwC data.

