Prices of apartments in Romania, down 4.2% in three months
08 July 2020
The average prices of apartments in Romania decreased in June for the third month in a row. Still, the monthly decline eased to 1.1% from 1.4% in May and 1.7% in April.

The cumulative decline in the three months thus reached 4.2%, according to the data compiled by local property marketplace Imobiliare.ro based on the asking prices.

The average price for apartments in Romania (including old and new apartments) reached EUR 1,333 per square meter in June. Among the first-tier cities, only in Brasov and Iasi the prices decreased in June compared to May.

 In Bucharest, the average price edged up insignificantly to EUR 1,396 per sqm (EUR 1,357 for old apartments and EUR 1,424 for new apartments).

In Cluj-Napoca, where the prices are the highest in the country, the average price per sqm remained steady at EUR 1,815 (EUR 1,793 for old apartments and EUR 1,835 for new apartments).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

