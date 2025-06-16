Human rights NGO urges Romanian president Nicușor Dan to clarify disinformation policy and protect free speech

APADOR-CH, one of Romania’s oldest human rights organizations, has called on President Nicușor Dan to clarify how the state intends to combat disinformation without infringing on freedom of expression. In an open letter published on June 14, the organization raised concerns about the president’s recent statement that he would bring the issue of online disinformation to the attention of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT).

The NGO warned that, in the absence of clear legal definitions and safeguards, measures to counter false or misleading information could be used as a pretext for censorship. “Freedom of expression cannot be sacrificed in the name of fighting disinformation,” APADOR-CH stated, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The organization requested that the president respond to five specific questions, including how “disinformation” and “fake news” will be legally defined, who will determine what qualifies as false or misleading content, and what procedures will ensure rapid yet fair adjudication.

It also asked how decisions regarding disinformation can be challenged in a timely and effective manner.

“Combating false information is necessary,” the letter states, “but this fight must not be used to suppress free speech or to impose the official version as the sole truth. In a state governed by the rule of law, any measure of this type must respect the principles of legality, proportionality, and judicial control.”

APADOR-CH further criticized the lack of transparency in assigning CSAT—an institution focused on national defense—with responsibilities that could impact civil liberties. The NGO urged the president to broaden the discussion beyond the CSAT framework and include civil society, justice officials, communication experts, and social media specialists.

The concerns come as Romania, like many EU countries, grapples with how to manage the threat of disinformation, particularly in the context of electoral processes and regional security risks. The Government has yet to publish a formal strategy or legal framework clarifying the mechanisms or limits of state intervention in the digital information space.

