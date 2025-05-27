AnimaWings celebrates the inauguration Bucharest–Stockholm route at the Romanian Embassy in Stockholm

News from Companies

AnimaWings, Romania’s smart cost airline, officially marked the launch of its direct route between Bucharest and Stockholm (Arlanda) during a dedicated event hosted at the Romanian Embassy in Sweden’s capital. The celebration gathered Romanian officials, Swedish travel professionals, business representatives, and Romanian community representatives, highlighting a new chapter in strengthening air connectivity between the two countries.

Starting last month, the new route Bucharest (Otopeni) – Stockholm (Arlanda) is operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. The third frequency on this route will be launched in June and will operate each Tuesday during the Summer season. AnimaWings was launched in 2020 and is a modern, dynamic airline, dedicated to offering passengers high-quality services and memorable flight experiences. The new route will add to Stockholm Arlanda’s overall offer and will further strengthen the connectivity to Romania and southeastern Europe.

The event underscored AnimaWings’ ambition to offer high-quality services and expand its presence in Northern Europe, bringing Romanians living in Sweden closer to home, while also promoting tourism and business travel between the two countries.

"For several years, this route, from Bucharest to Stockholm Arlanda Airport, has not been operated and we are grateful for the support of the authorities in the region – Swedavia Airport, the Romanian Embassy in Sweden – and the Romanian community associations that made these flights possible. The business communities in Romania and Sweden are closely linked, there are important economic exchanges between the two countries, which is why this new direct route was received with enthusiasm," said Marius Pandel, co-founder and President of the Board of Directors of AnimaWings.

“A direct air connection means more than just a flight – it represents connections between people, businesses, and lasting friendships. Today, Romania is a strong and respected member of the EU and NATO, a beautiful and rich country with significant potential in tourism and economy. The direct Bucharest–Stockholm route operated by AnimaWings will bring real benefits for everyone – from city breaks to economic partnerships and human connections”, said His Excellency, Mr. Daniel Ioniță, the Ambassador of Romania to the Kingdom of Sweden.

AnimaWings also presented its latest fleet developments, including the arrival of new Airbus A220 aircraft—an eco-conscious choice aligned with the airline’s environmental commitments. These aircraft use Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and offer superior cabin comfort with a unique five-seats-per-row layout, even in economy class. Looking ahead, the company has 10 additional aircraft on order, expected to be delivered by 2027, to support continued expansion.

In keeping with the airline’s commitment to quality, AnimaWings’ flights to Stockholm are operated with state-of-the-art Airbus A220-300 aircraft, recently introduced to the AnimaWings fleet. They offer 137 seats, of which 12 in business class, in a configuration optimized for comfort: generous space between seats, large windows, ergonomic compartments and a bright ambiance. Business class passengers benefit from priority boarding and disembarkation, gourmet dishes with a Romanian flavor signed by Chef Alex Petricean, refined drinks and personalized services.

AnimaWings is a 100% Romanian-owned airline, a young and bold project that believes in the strength of the community. With the launch of this new route, the company reaffirms its commitment to serving the generous and vibrant Romanian diaspora in Sweden.

Launched in 2020, AnumaWings is part of Memento Group, with a team of professionals who offer passengers unforgettable trips, on regular or charter flights, implementing systems, procedures and safety protocols to an exceptional standard.

Constantly expanding, the airline, which currently owns 4 aircraft, will increase its fleet this year with 2 more Airbus A220-300 aircraft, and next year with 6 more aircraft. The AnimaWings fleet expansion plan by the end of 2026 targets a total of 12 aircraft.

*This is a press release.