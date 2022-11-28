Politics

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken attends NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bucharest

28 November 2022
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will be in Romania on November 28-30, where he will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The event, led by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, takes place at the Parliament Palace in downtown Bucharest.

The meeting, hosted by Romania for the first time, “will focus on Russia’s war against Ukraine, implementation of NATO’s new strategic concept, energy security, protection of critical infrastructure, and NATO’s efforts to build capacity and strengthen resilience in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Moldova,” the US Embassy in Bucharest said.

Moreover, Secretary of State Blinken and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă will visit the exhibition We, the People: 25 Years of Strategic Partnership, a thematic photographic essay exploring diplomatic, security, economic and cultural relations between the Romanian and American people.

US Secretary Blinken will also have separate meetings with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/US Embassy Bucharest)

