Anti-hail rocket lands in Romanian family’s garden

An anti-hail rocket of about 0.5 m landed in the courtyard of a Romanian family from the village of Vladeni, in Botosani county. The incident occurred on Thursday, May 10, and the police opened an investigation in this case, according to the local media.

The Romanian man who saw the rocket falling in his garden called the emergency number 112 and announced the incident. Police officers and employees of the county’s Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) went to the scene and took the anti-hail rocket.

Specialists at the Iasi Anti-Hail Center say the rocket, which usually breaks into pieces while in the air, is dangerous, local News.ro reported.

The incident occurred two days after a signal rocket damaged a car in Craiova, a city in southern Romania.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Botosaneanul.ro)