Two anthrax cases confirmed in Romania

The Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research confirmed on Thursday evening, July 10, two cases of anthrax in patients currently hospitalized at the Matei Balș National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest. The Ministry of Health announced that both individuals are in stable condition and under close medical supervision.

One of the patients has a mild cutaneous form of the disease, while the second, his son, is experiencing a moderate form without risk of complications. According to the ministry, both patients received appropriate treatment and care from the moment anthrax was suspected.

The two men reported handling and consuming meat from a sheep raised in their household, which is believed to be the source of the infection.

Medical experts said that the risk of human-to-human transmission of anthrax is extremely low.

In related news, a case of malaria has also been confirmed in Bucharest. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient, a 69-year-old man, is in stable condition and is undergoing specific antimalarial treatment. According to available information, he has not traveled abroad recently.

“The Bucharest Public Health Directorate is currently conducting an epidemiological investigation in accordance with established protocols,” the ministry said.

Since the beginning of the year, 21 cases of malaria have been reported in Romania - all involving individuals with a history of travel to malaria-endemic countries.

(Photo source: Oleksii Synelnykov/Dreamstime.com)