More Romanian online retailers, but not market leader eMAG, fined ahead of Black Friday

Romania's National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) announced on November 11 that it slapped RON 275,000 worth of fines to eleven economic operators that advertised Black Friday promotions on their websites.

Major online retailers such as MediaGalaxy, Flanco, Elefant, PC Garage are among the eleven retailers - but not the biggest of them, market leader eMAG.

Altex, the largest of the fined retailers (it was sanctioned on November 10), said that it paid the two contravention fines issued by ANPC. It also addressed the irregularities spotted by ANPC, which lifted the measure previously decided to suspend the activity of Altex during Black Friday (November 12).

ANPC is carrying out full-time monitoring of the online trade during the period of Black Friday campaigns under which it is screening the promotions during this period 24 hours a day, the institution's representatives announced.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)