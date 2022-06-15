Film festival in Romania’s Danube Delta holds new edition in August

Anonimul Independent Film Festival will return with a new edition in Sfântu Gheorghe, in Romania's Danube Delta, this summer. The event is scheduled for August 8-14.

The festival's program includes two competitions dedicated to short films, Romanian and international, plus feature film screenings accompanied by meetings and talks between filmmakers and the public.

More than 400 short films from 50 countries were registered in the Anonimul 19 competition, and the selection was made by film critic Ionuţ Mareş, according to News.ro. More than 80 of them were Romanian productions, and 12 were selected to compete for the trophy. Among them, short films by Adrian Sitaru, Mihai Dragolea, Bogdan Alexandru, Miruna Minculescu, Alexandru Mironescu, and Radu Jude.

From the 12 selected productions, the public will vote for the winner of the prize for the best Romanian short film, worth EUR 1,000. Meanwhile, the Anonimul Foundation will choose from the Romanian and international short film competitions the winner of the "Ovidiu Bose Paştină" Prize, also worth EUR 1,000.

Further details are to be announced on the event's official website.

(Photo source: Facebook/Anonimul IFF; photo by Florin Boicescu)