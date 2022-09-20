Animation film festival Animest holds new edition in Bucharest next month

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Bucharest International Animation Film Festival - Animest returns to the Romanian capital next month with a diverse selection of over 340 short and feature-length animations. The event's 17th edition is scheduled for October 7-16.

The list of #MustSee films at Animest.17 includes five productions that have captured the entire industry's attention in the last year, standing out at top international festivals, the organizers said.

The lineup includes Flee, an animated documentary directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen; Alberto Vázquez's Unicorn Wars, an anti-war animated fable recently premiered in the Annecy Festival competition; Carlo Vogele's Icarus; and Where is Anne Frank, directed by Ari Folman, News.ro reported.

The complete festival schedule will soon be available on the event's website, but film fans can already purchase passes online on the Eventbook platform.

(Photo source: Facebook/Animest)