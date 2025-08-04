Events

Bucharest’s Animest celebrates 20 years of animation in October edition

04 August 2025

Animest, Romania’s leading animation film festival, returns to Bucharest this autumn with a special 20th anniversary edition. Running from October 3 to 12, the festival invites audiences to explore the theme of "the journey” - a metaphor for both its two-decade history and the personal, emotional paths traced through animated storytelling, the organizers said.

Last year, nearly 16,000 people joined screenings, events, and special guests, and this year’s edition promises an even richer experience. 

Classic films like Gulliver’s Travels (1939) and An American Tail (1986) will screen alongside contemporary short films from around the world, including Wednesday with Goddard, Reruns, and Somewhere Down the Line. The selection spans whimsical, emotional, and political themes, reflecting the many meanings of travel - geographical, spiritual, and metaphorical.

The festival’s curated short film programs are once again led by director Mihai Mitrică and French film historian Alexis Hunot. Their selections come paired with iconic music tracks, from Pixies’ Where Is My Mind to Iggy Pop’s The Passenger

Festival passes are available on Eventbook, including the limited Full Trip Pass, which offers unlimited access to all screenings, concerts, and special events.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

