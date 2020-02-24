Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 10:45
Social
First animal-assisted therapy clinic in Romania opens in Cluj-Napoca
24 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new clinic inaugurated over the weekend in the city of Cluj-Napoca, in Romania’s Transylvania region, uses animal-assisted therapy to provide comfort and motivation to both children and adults through the assistance of therapy dogs, local Mediafax reported.

This is the first such clinic in Romania. It opened on Saturday, February 22, and uses seven therapy dogs.

“We opened the first standard therapy and animal-assisted therapy clinic in Romania where we offer psychological services, cognitive behavioral therapy, speech therapy. Animal-assisted therapy is standard therapy but the session also includes a therapy dog used in various games and activities to help the beneficiary, to motivate him to reach the therapeutic goals,” psychotherapist Andra Diaconu, the clinic’s founder, explained.

The new clinic aims to help children with disabilities or diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders, but also adults with disabilities or patients suffering from emotional disorders such as depression, anxiety or panic attacks.

An animal-assisted therapy session lasts 50 minutes, and the specialists determine, following the beneficiary's evaluation, the number of sessions, their duration and frequency per week.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 154597492 © Gpointstudio/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 10:45
Social
First animal-assisted therapy clinic in Romania opens in Cluj-Napoca
24 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new clinic inaugurated over the weekend in the city of Cluj-Napoca, in Romania’s Transylvania region, uses animal-assisted therapy to provide comfort and motivation to both children and adults through the assistance of therapy dogs, local Mediafax reported.

This is the first such clinic in Romania. It opened on Saturday, February 22, and uses seven therapy dogs.

“We opened the first standard therapy and animal-assisted therapy clinic in Romania where we offer psychological services, cognitive behavioral therapy, speech therapy. Animal-assisted therapy is standard therapy but the session also includes a therapy dog used in various games and activities to help the beneficiary, to motivate him to reach the therapeutic goals,” psychotherapist Andra Diaconu, the clinic’s founder, explained.

The new clinic aims to help children with disabilities or diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders, but also adults with disabilities or patients suffering from emotional disorders such as depression, anxiety or panic attacks.

An animal-assisted therapy session lasts 50 minutes, and the specialists determine, following the beneficiary's evaluation, the number of sessions, their duration and frequency per week.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 154597492 © Gpointstudio/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 February 2020
Social
PM asks Romanians from Italian regions affected by coronavirus to avoid coming to the country
24 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Constitutional Court asks president to designate different PM
22 February 2020
Sports
Romania's Simona Halep wins tennis tournament in Dubai for the third time
20 February 2020
Social
Update: Mall in Bucharest evacuated after bomb threat
24 February 2020
Entertainment
Romanian movies to watch on Dragobete – the Romanian lovers’ day
20 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats will boycott vote on new Govt. to delay early elections
18 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Romania seen from space
18 February 2020
Business
Startup meets corporation: Romanian entrepreneur shares how Facebook killed his project after paying USD 0.5 bln for it

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40