Meat processor Angst takes full control of oldest sausage factory in RO

Romanian meat processor Angst announced that it would take full control over the Salsi factory in Sinaia - the oldest sausage producer in the country, Profit.ro reported.

Angst already holds 88% in Angst since 2018. Salsi was set up in 1920 and currently produces 15% of the traditional Sibiu salami in Romania.

In 2018, the Salsi factory in Sinaia, with almost 80 employees, reported a turnover of RON 11.3 million (EUR 2.4 mln) but remained in the red with a RON 2.3 mln (EUR 0.49 mn) loss.

Angst group, in turn, with 253 employees, boasted a turnover of RON 100.8 mln (EUR 21.5 mln) and a net profit of RON 1.8 mln (EUR 0.39 mln).

Angst was set up by Swiss businessman Urs Angst and is currently controlled by local businessman Sorin Minea.

(Photo: Pixabay)

