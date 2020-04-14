Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 08:11
Business
Meat processor Angst takes full control of oldest sausage factory in RO
14 April 2020
Romanian meat processor Angst announced that it would take full control over the Salsi factory in Sinaia - the oldest sausage producer in the country, Profit.ro reported.

Angst already holds 88% in Angst since 2018. Salsi was set up in 1920 and currently produces 15% of the traditional Sibiu salami in Romania.

In 2018, the Salsi factory in Sinaia, with almost 80 employees, reported a turnover of RON 11.3 million (EUR 2.4 mln) but remained in the red with a RON 2.3 mln (EUR 0.49 mn) loss.

Angst group, in turn, with 253 employees, boasted a turnover of RON 100.8 mln (EUR 21.5 mln) and a net profit of RON 1.8 mln (EUR 0.39 mln).

Angst was set up by Swiss businessman Urs Angst and is currently controlled by local businessman Sorin Minea.

1
 

