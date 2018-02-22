Romanian soprano rewarded with the Victoire d’Honneur for the entire career

Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu will receive the Victoire d’Honneur award on Friday, February 23, during the 25th edition of Les Victoires de la Musique Classique.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Friday, on France 3, France Musique and Culturebox.

The organizers present Angela Gheorghiu as “the most flamboyant, the most amazing and exciting of today’s sopranos,” according to local News.ro. “What makes her unique in the history of music is not only her velvety voice, of exceptional magnitude, but also her stage presence.”

Gheorghiu is one of the best-known Romanian sopranos. Born in Adjud, Romania, on September 7, 1965, she made her international debut in 1992 at Royal Opera House Covent Garden with La Boheme. The same year she made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and at the Vienna State Opera. Since then, she performed in opera houses and concert halls around the world.

She has also received many awards during her career. For example, in the fall of 2015, she was awarded the European Cultural Award in a special gala ceremony in Dresden, Germany.

