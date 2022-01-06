Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Culture

Andrei Şerban’s staging of Lucia di Lammermoor presented again at Bucharest Opera

06 January 2022
The public can see Andrei Şerban’s staging of Gaetano Donizetti’s opera Lucia di Lammermoor this month at the Bucharest Opera (ONB) as two performances are scheduled for January 12 and January 13.

Şerban’s staging hasn’t been shown in four years but was brought back at the request of the public, ONB said.

Şerban previously staged Donizetti’s work at the Chicago Opera and Bastille Opera in Paris.

Iurie Florea conducts the orchestra and choir of the Bucharest National Opera.

The cast includes Anuşca/ Cristina Maria Oltean; Adrian Mărcan/ Alexandru Constantin; Florin Guzgă - guest/ Liviu Indricău; Andrei Lazăr; Leonard Bernad/ Dan Popescu; Sorana Negrea/ Florena Radu - guest; Valentin Racoveanu.

The stage set design is by Octavian Neculai, the costumes by Lia Manţoc.

Tickets can be purchased from the Opera’s ticket office or website.

One of the best-known Romanian directors, Andrei Şerban directed theater and opera productions all over the world, including at the San Francisco Opera, the Covent Garden Opera, the Vienna Opera, the Royal National Theater in London, the Comédie Française in Paris, Yale Repertory, the Guthrie, Circle in the Square, Delacorte, San Francisco's A.C.T., the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, and Schauspielhaus Bochum. 

(Photo: Serban Enache/ Dreamstime)

Editor's picks