Ancient coins found on Bulgarian treasure hunters by Romanian border police

Romanian border police found over 60 coins from the Roman and medieval periods in the luggage of Bulgarian treasure hunters.

The coins had been discovered at multiple archaeological sites in Romania.

Police officers found the treasure during checks at the Negru Vodă border crossing point on the afternoon of October 22.

A car registered in Bulgaria with three individuals, all of Bulgarian nationality, arrived at the checkpoint. The police conducting the inspection found 62 coins with inscriptions in Latin inside a plastic bottle, as well as four other objects. Additionally, three metal detectors, most likely used for detecting archaeological treasures, were also found.

A criminal case was opened for the illegal export of heritage goods and for the use of metal detectors in areas with archaeological heritage. Investigators are also conducting inquiries to verify whether the Bulgarian citizens were legally using metal detectors for archaeological discoveries on Romanian territory. The area where the discovery was made is registered as an archaeological site in the List of Historical Monuments.

"An expert in numismatics from the National History and Archaeology Museum in Constanța conducted a preliminary examination of the objects discovered by the border police, stating that the four objects (an arrowhead and three atypical elements that may represent parts of a set) and the 62 bronze and silver coins are of Roman origin (4th century AD), with inscriptions in Latin, and likely of medieval origin (possibly Ottoman). These items may have originated from several archaeological sites," the border police further conveyed in a press release.

The objects and coins were entrusted to archaeologists at the National History and Archaeology Museum in Constanța, who will undertake preventive conservation measures, examine the objects, and determine their value and significance for the heritage of Dobrogea region.

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)