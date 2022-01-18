Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 01/18/2022 - 07:54
Business

Romania's record inflation in December takes analysts by surprise

18 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The magnitude of the rise in the consumer prices in December, resulting in a record 8.2% annual inflation rate - the highest in the past decade, took the analysts by surprise. In response, they put on hold projections until Government announces the promises steps aimed at taming the energy prices, not excluding nevertheless double-digit inflation rates later in the year.

The differential inflation combined with a steady exchange rate supported by the inflows under the Resilience Plan and EU budget may support real appreciation of the currency with a negative impact on the balance of payments (BoP).

While currency depreciation may not be a fix for the current account deficit (as the national bank of Romania has constantly argued), the strengthening may complicate the settlement of the country's wide external balance. 

The market expected 7.9% annual inflation in December (Bloomberg poll), compared to the actual 8.2% announced by the statistics office INS. At the same time, the CORE rate of inflation accelerated to 4.7% in December from 4.3% in November, revealing strong inflationary pressures. 

By the end of 2022, BCR Research anticipates an annual core inflation rate of 4.6% YoY, revised up by 0.2pp compared to the previous projection in November.

Adrian Codirlaşu, vice-president of CFA Romania, says that this year inflation will reach a peak, somewhere in the second or third quarter, which means that it is not excluded to see double-digit inflation in 2022. 

"My view is that inflation will remain high for several years. Not at the current level, but at a much higher level than before the crisis," said the vice-president of CFA Romania, quoted by daily Bursa. He said that he believes that central banks, globally, will not be so aggressive in trying to bring down inflation because governments are over-indebted. This over-indebtedness will keep central banks from raising interest rates too much to fight inflation, Codirlaşu says.

ING Bank Romania put on hold its 7.2% average inflation estimate for 2022 "until we get more clarity on the set of measures adopted." "While the caps and subsidy measures already in place would mostly delay the unavoidable inflation spike when they expire, a permanent VAT cut could have a more significant and sustainable impact, possibly reducing headline inflation by over 1-2ppt this year. Hence, until we have more clarity on the new measures, our 7.2% average inflation forecast for 2022 is on hold."

ING Romania also said that it expects the National Bank to hike the refinancing rate up to at least 3% this year (from 2.0% currently) even if the administrative measures under discussion could also be a reason not to push on with larger rate hikes.

(Photo: Bizroug/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 01/18/2022 - 07:54
Business

Romania's record inflation in December takes analysts by surprise

18 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The magnitude of the rise in the consumer prices in December, resulting in a record 8.2% annual inflation rate - the highest in the past decade, took the analysts by surprise. In response, they put on hold projections until Government announces the promises steps aimed at taming the energy prices, not excluding nevertheless double-digit inflation rates later in the year.

The differential inflation combined with a steady exchange rate supported by the inflows under the Resilience Plan and EU budget may support real appreciation of the currency with a negative impact on the balance of payments (BoP).

While currency depreciation may not be a fix for the current account deficit (as the national bank of Romania has constantly argued), the strengthening may complicate the settlement of the country's wide external balance. 

The market expected 7.9% annual inflation in December (Bloomberg poll), compared to the actual 8.2% announced by the statistics office INS. At the same time, the CORE rate of inflation accelerated to 4.7% in December from 4.3% in November, revealing strong inflationary pressures. 

By the end of 2022, BCR Research anticipates an annual core inflation rate of 4.6% YoY, revised up by 0.2pp compared to the previous projection in November.

Adrian Codirlaşu, vice-president of CFA Romania, says that this year inflation will reach a peak, somewhere in the second or third quarter, which means that it is not excluded to see double-digit inflation in 2022. 

"My view is that inflation will remain high for several years. Not at the current level, but at a much higher level than before the crisis," said the vice-president of CFA Romania, quoted by daily Bursa. He said that he believes that central banks, globally, will not be so aggressive in trying to bring down inflation because governments are over-indebted. This over-indebtedness will keep central banks from raising interest rates too much to fight inflation, Codirlaşu says.

ING Bank Romania put on hold its 7.2% average inflation estimate for 2022 "until we get more clarity on the set of measures adopted." "While the caps and subsidy measures already in place would mostly delay the unavoidable inflation spike when they expire, a permanent VAT cut could have a more significant and sustainable impact, possibly reducing headline inflation by over 1-2ppt this year. Hence, until we have more clarity on the new measures, our 7.2% average inflation forecast for 2022 is on hold."

ING Romania also said that it expects the National Bank to hike the refinancing rate up to at least 3% this year (from 2.0% currently) even if the administrative measures under discussion could also be a reason not to push on with larger rate hikes.

(Photo: Bizroug/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks