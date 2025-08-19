Housing market analysis: Bucharest retains top spot as Romania’s costliest city for tenants

Bucharest has cemented its place as the most expensive city in Romania for renters, with price gaps between luxury and working-class districts reaching as much as EUR 2,500 a month, according to an analysis by Imobiliare.ro, quoted by news agency Agerpres. In Primăverii, for example, the capital’s most exclusive neighborhood, monthly rents average EUR 2,900, while tenants in Militari can secure a flat for just EUR 380.

Other budget-friendly options include Berceni and Rahova, where prices hover around EUR 430. At the opposite end of the spectrum, areas like Șoseaua Nordului, Aviatorilor-Kiseleff, Herăstrău, and Floreasca remain hotspots for high-end leases.

Two-room apartments dominate the Bucharest market, making up more than half of the available listings, followed by three-room flats. Students and young families often target these properties to split costs. Pipera, a northern district with a strong supply of new housing, currently offers the largest stock of rentals, though prices there remain steep at around EUR 800 a month.

Outside the capital, rental dynamics tell a different story. In Cluj-Napoca, which leads in housing prices for buyers, rents are slightly cheaper than in Bucharest. Two-room apartments cost about 4% less, while a four-room apartment can be rented for EUR 890 a month, less than half of what tenants pay in Bucharest for similar properties.

Even in Cluj’s priciest neighborhoods, such as Sopor and Andrei Mureșanu, average rents reach EUR 650, compared with EUR 500 in cheaper districts like Mănăștur.

Other major cities also show rising rental markets. In Brașov, tenants pay EUR 360 for a studio, EUR 500 for a two-room flat, and EUR 640 for a three-room apartment, with top rents near Drumul Poienii pushing EUR 990.

Timișoara has seen an expanding supply of new apartments, though central prices remain high at EUR 550, while cheaper options in Buziașul average EUR 300.

Constanța’s most expensive zone, Faleza Nord, commands EUR 800, but renters can still find flats for EUR 360 in Far or EUR 450 in Tomis II and III.

Iași’s city center leads with EUR 550 average rents, while more affordable neighborhoods like Frumoasa and Canta remain under EUR 370. In Sibiu, studio rents hold steady at EUR 300, while larger apartments range from EUR 400 to EUR 630.

Experts say that tenants should brace for further increases. With students returning for the academic year and inflation driving up costs, landlords are expected to raise prices in the months ahead.

“The rental market is entering its busiest season. Economic pressures, alongside strong demand in university centers, make further hikes very likely this autumn,” said Daniel Crainic, marketing director at Imobiliare.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ramis1707/Dreamstime.com)