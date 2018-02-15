Romania’s finance minister wants to remove paper notifications to taxpayers

Romania’s tax agency ANAF spends some EUR 10 million each year on mailing notifications to taxpayers and this expense must disappear, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Wednesday, February 14.

“We can definitely implement a measure to avoid mailing these notifications, which taxpayers very often don’t even pick up from the post office,” Teodorovici said, local Mediafax reported.

He added that he would analyze to see what can be done so that all taxpayers can communicate online with the tax agency.

“We are in the XXI century, in a rather advanced year. We can’t hold back the whole country for some,” the finance minister said when asked about solutions for the taxpayers who don’t have internet access.

Eugen Teodorovici also said he would impose that the tax agency’s new management signs a performance contract, avoiding to mention if the current ANAF president Mirela Calugareanu will be changed.

