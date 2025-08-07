Finance

Romanian tax agency warns firms over personal-use expense deductions

07 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) has issued a warning to companies and individuals after identifying irregularities in value-added tax (VAT) declarations, Economedia.ro reported. The discrepancies were uncovered through recent digitalisation initiatives aimed at improving the agency's monitoring capabilities.

According to ANAF, a significant number of taxpayers have been recording purchases made for personal use as business expenses and subsequently deducting the related VAT. These transactions include goods and services acquired by companies but intended for the personal benefit of shareholders or associates.

"This practice generates accounting errors, distorts the tax base, and consequently leads to a decrease in declared and paid taxes/fees," ANAF stated.

In response, the agency announced plans to launch a national campaign of notifications, verifications, and potentially broader tax inspections. The effort is aimed at ensuring compliance with fiscal regulations and correcting reported inconsistencies.

The tax authority emphasised that all companies must ensure accurate reporting and refrain from including non-business-related expenses in their tax declarations. Failure to comply may result in financial penalties following audits or inspections.

ANAF noted that its digital systems have significantly improved its capacity to cross-reference taxpayer data and detect inconsistencies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bacho12345/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Romanian tax agency warns firms over personal-use expense deductions

07 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) has issued a warning to companies and individuals after identifying irregularities in value-added tax (VAT) declarations, Economedia.ro reported. The discrepancies were uncovered through recent digitalisation initiatives aimed at improving the agency's monitoring capabilities.

According to ANAF, a significant number of taxpayers have been recording purchases made for personal use as business expenses and subsequently deducting the related VAT. These transactions include goods and services acquired by companies but intended for the personal benefit of shareholders or associates.

"This practice generates accounting errors, distorts the tax base, and consequently leads to a decrease in declared and paid taxes/fees," ANAF stated.

In response, the agency announced plans to launch a national campaign of notifications, verifications, and potentially broader tax inspections. The effort is aimed at ensuring compliance with fiscal regulations and correcting reported inconsistencies.

The tax authority emphasised that all companies must ensure accurate reporting and refrain from including non-business-related expenses in their tax declarations. Failure to comply may result in financial penalties following audits or inspections.

ANAF noted that its digital systems have significantly improved its capacity to cross-reference taxpayer data and detect inconsistencies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bacho12345/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 August 2025
Tech
Romania’s health and energy sectors among most targeted by cyber attacks, DNSC says
07 August 2025
Politics
Romanian former president Ion Iliescu buried in Bucharest following official funeral service
07 August 2025
Entertainment
Best August nights to watch the Perseid meteor shower in Romania
07 August 2025
Cuisine
Old mill near Romania’s Mud Volcanoes transformed into slow food culinary education center
07 August 2025
Defense
Former Royal Navy minehunter joins Romanian Navy to bolster Black Sea security
07 August 2025
Transport
List of Romania’s airports that are readying to lift restrictions regarding liquids
07 August 2025
Politics
Russian Embassy only foreign mission to send condolences for death of former Romanian president Ion Iliescu
07 August 2025
Business
Romania sets up commissions to elect new leadership for SOE oversight agency