Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Business

AmRest opens first Burger King restaurant in Brasov this week

08 July 2021
AmRest, one of the largest European restaurant and food service platforms, will open the first Burger King restaurant in Brasov, central Romania, on Friday, July 9. The new restaurant can be found in Afi Brasov.

This is the first Burger King restaurant opened outside Bucharest and is part of the company’s long-term strategy in Romania, AmRest said.

The new location In Brasov offers its customers a generous dining area and a refill option for drinks. In addition to the already well-known Burger King products, customers will also have the chance to try the new products recently introduced in the menu - Plant Based Whopper & Plant Based Nuggets.

Since entering the Romanian market in 2019, Burger King has opened eight restaurants in key locations in Bucharest and one in Brasov. Plus, during the pandemic, the company also integrated the food delivery service in Bucharest through partnerships with delivery apps and developed the already existing delivery service.

(Photo source: Tea/Dreamstime.com)

