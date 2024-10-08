Ameropa may sell Romanian fertilisers maker Azomures

Swiss group Ameropa is considering the sale of the fertiliser producer Azomures in central Romania due to high gas prices, which prevent the continued operation of the plant, according to Economedia.ro.

Local entrepreneur Stefan Vuza, who owns the Chimcomplex chemical group, is reportedly interested. Sources from Azomures also confirmed the talks with Chimcomplex.

At the same time, the Romanian natural gas company Romgaz, controlled by the state, was reported by sources familiar with the talks as another potential buyer. However, the company did not comment.

In this context, energy minister Sebastian Burduja said that the government is looking for solutions to generate more value-added from the natural gas resources Romania expects in the coming years, including through the companies in its portfolio.

