M&A

Ameropa may sell Romanian fertilisers maker Azomures

08 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss group Ameropa is considering the sale of the fertiliser producer Azomures in central Romania due to high gas prices, which prevent the continued operation of the plant, according to Economedia.ro

Local entrepreneur Stefan Vuza, who owns the Chimcomplex chemical group, is reportedly interested. Sources from Azomures also confirmed the talks with Chimcomplex. 

At the same time, the Romanian natural gas company Romgaz, controlled by the state, was reported by sources familiar with the talks as another potential buyer. However, the company did not comment. 

In this context, energy minister Sebastian Burduja said that the government is looking for solutions to generate more value-added from the natural gas resources Romania expects in the coming years, including through the companies in its portfolio.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Azomures)

Normal
M&A

Ameropa may sell Romanian fertilisers maker Azomures

08 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss group Ameropa is considering the sale of the fertiliser producer Azomures in central Romania due to high gas prices, which prevent the continued operation of the plant, according to Economedia.ro

Local entrepreneur Stefan Vuza, who owns the Chimcomplex chemical group, is reportedly interested. Sources from Azomures also confirmed the talks with Chimcomplex. 

At the same time, the Romanian natural gas company Romgaz, controlled by the state, was reported by sources familiar with the talks as another potential buyer. However, the company did not comment. 

In this context, energy minister Sebastian Burduja said that the government is looking for solutions to generate more value-added from the natural gas resources Romania expects in the coming years, including through the companies in its portfolio.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Azomures)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 October 2024
Politics
Romania’s USR leader Elena Lasconi announces no-confidence motion against the government
08 October 2024
Politics
Romanian far-right MEP Diana Șoșoacă sanctioned for inappropriate behavior during EP session
08 October 2024
Politics
EU’s Justice and Home Affairs Council to review Romania’s Schengen readiness again
08 October 2024
Defense
Romania to acquire Sentinel radar systems from the US
08 October 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party leaves ruling coalition but not the government
08 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's Fondul Proprietatea launches procedure to select new manager
08 October 2024
Culture
2024 European Heritage Awards: Alma Vii Saxon Church restoration project in Romania wins Public Choice Award, Grand Prix
07 October 2024
Politics
Romanian government condemns attacks on Israel, calls for ceasefire in Gaza