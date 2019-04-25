Romanian video game developer ups turnover by 38%

Romanian video game developer Amber reached a turnover of almost RON 30 million (USD 7.55 mln) in 2018, up 38% compared to 2017.

The business increase came after the company changed its strategy in 2017, following the appointment of a new CEO (Mihai Pohontu), and shifted from a service provider to third parties to a creative game development strategy focused on developing new products. Amber opened offices in the US and restructured as a network of studios with different specializations.

“The creative component of the projects we have chosen to develop was one of the key factors for growth in 2018, an approach we want to enhance in the following years,” said Mihai Pohontu, CEO Amber.

In 2019, the company will focus on developing creative projects, including co-creating new titles. It will also start working on projects for PC and consoles, although its core business will remain focused on mobile projects.

The focus on creative projects also lead to doubling the design team from 10 to 20 designers in the last year, Pohontu said. In total, Amber increased its team by 80 people compared to 2017, to 300 employees.

(Photo source: Facebook / Amber)