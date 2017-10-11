Amazon will be the main tenant in Bucharest’s Globalworth Campus

US retail group Amazon will be the main tenant in the first building of the Globalworth Campus office project in the Pipera area, Northern Bucharest, Globalworth deputy CEO Dimitris Raptis told Wall-Street.ro.

The building has a 29,000 sqm total rentable area. Globalworth has delivered it this year.

Amazon will occupy 13,000 sqm in the new building, according to market sources. The monthly rent could amount to EUR 10 per sqm.

Last year, Amazon rented 13,500 sqm in the United Business Center (UBC) office building in Iasi, where it has a research and development center. The building is part of the Palas office complex owned by local investor Iulian Dascalu.

Globalworth is the largest investor in the Romanian office market. At the end of August, the developer officially kicked off the construction of Renault’s future headquarters in Bucharest.

