Altexpress celebrates 10 years of growth and innovation, targeting EUR 3 mln revenue in 2025

News from Companies

Altexpress marks its 10th anniversary with record momentum, posting a 35% surge in Q1 2025 and setting an ambitious EUR 3 mln revenue target for the year. After closing 2024 with a 50% leap in revenue - exceeding EUR 2.45 mln - the company continues to outpace Romania’s eCommerce sector and cements its reputation as a strategic growth partner for online retailers and brands across Central and Eastern Europe.

From Local Start-Up to Regional Fulfillment Powerhouse

Founded in 2015, Altexpress has evolved from a start-up into a leading regional provider of technology-driven logistics and e-fulfillment. Over the past decade, the company has delivered more than 2.5 million orders and served over 40,000 clients across all services, playing a key role in transforming Romania’s online commerce ecosystem.

Today, Altexpress delivers integrated warehousing (logistics), e-fulfillment, and courier solutions to more than 60 active clients across Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia, and Slovenia. Beyond that, over 5,000 active clients benefit from its C2C courier, B2B courier, and transport services. E-fulfillment continues to represent more than 80% of total revenue, with the remainder generated by courier and freight solutions.

This regional reach and strong B2B/C2C offering are powered by direct partnerships with merchants, continuous technology investment, and a hands-on, client-centric approach.

“We started Altexpress with a clear vision: logistics for eCommerce should be more than just fast delivery. It must be predictable, scalable, and fully integrated. Our growth over the past decade is a testament to the power of technology, flexibility, and tailoring solutions to our clients’ evolving needs. The momentum in 2024 and our strong start to 2025 confirm our strategy is working. The next chapter is about scaling our regional presence, investing in AI, and empowering our talented team,” said Maher Tarazi, CEO & Founder of Altexpress.

Technology at the Core: MyAltexpress, a State-of-the-Art Platform

A key driver behind Altexpress’ success is MyAltexpress, a state-of-the-art digital courier, fulfilment and WMS platform built specifically for e-commerce businesses. MyAltexpress is fully API-driven and integrates seamlessly with any online store, ERP, or marketplace, enabling merchants to serve both European and global markets.

Already leveraging advanced AI to streamline fulfillment, reduce delivery times, and optimize inventory, Altexpress will introduce even more automation and predictive analytics in 2025—including intelligent volume forecasting, stock allocation, and dynamic route optimization. The goal: help clients stay agile, efficient, and ready to scale in a fast-changing eCommerce landscape.

2025: Regional Expansion, Automation, and Cross-Border Growth

In 2025, Altexpress aims to surpass €3 million in revenue, expand its warehousing footprint—including new locations outside Romania—and introduce even more automation into every stage of the logistics cycle. The company’s growth is fueled by rising demand for faster delivery, greater transparency, and full visibility—from same-day and next-day delivery to real-time order tracking and seamless cross-border fulfillment.

The fulfillment market in Romania and the broader region continues to expand, driven by eCommerce growth and recent policy shifts such as Romania’s entry into the Schengen Area. As a result, cross-border logistics is accelerating, with more merchants seeking reliable partners to manage EU-wide deliveries and cash-on-delivery (COD) flows.

Looking Ahead

Altexpress is committed to consolidating its position as the logistics and fulfillment partner of choice for online retailers and brands throughout Central and Eastern Europe. This will be achieved through sustained investment in technology, infrastructure, and—most importantly—its people.

*This is a Press release.