Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 08:49
Business

Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex keeps boosting its offline chain

11 October 2021
Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex, which operates both online and offline and plans to open a full-fledged marketplace in 2022, keeps investing in its physical chain that is the biggest in the country. For 2021, the retailer poured EUR 15 mln in its chain of stores, according to Profit.ro.

Unlike other companies in the industry, Altex has gone further with investments in the offline channel, not only in the online channel. It continued to open new stores and redesign some of the existing ones, throughout the country, both in 2020 and 2021.

The development of the omnichannel concept remains one of Altex's objectives because it offers customers flexibility, transparency, the freedom to choose how they want to shop and a superior, personalized shopping experience.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

