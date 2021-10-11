Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex keeps boosting its offline chain

Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex, which operates both online and offline and plans to open a full-fledged marketplace in 2022, keeps investing in its physical chain that is the biggest in the country. For 2021, the retailer poured EUR 15 mln in its chain of stores, according to Profit.ro.

Unlike other companies in the industry, Altex has gone further with investments in the offline channel, not only in the online channel. It continued to open new stores and redesign some of the existing ones, throughout the country, both in 2020 and 2021.

The development of the omnichannel concept remains one of Altex's objectives because it offers customers flexibility, transparency, the freedom to choose how they want to shop and a superior, personalized shopping experience.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru | Dreamstime.com)

