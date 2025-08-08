First new Alstom Traxx electric locomotive for Romania unveiled in Bucharest

The Romanian Railway Reform Authority - ARF and French manufacturer Alstom unveiled on August 7 at Bucharest North Railway Station the first Traxx 3 MS electric locomotive from a batch of 16 to be delivered under the “LE1” acquisition contract.

According to ARF, it is the first new, modern locomotive purchased by the Romanian state in nearly 15 years, following a contract signed in January 2024 between ARF and the consortium of Alstom Transport SA and Alstom Transportation Germany GmbH SpA.

The Traxx 3 MS features a bogie with tubular shaft drive allowing speeds of up to 200 km/h, redundant control technology based on the new Mitrac electronic control system, and multi-system capability compatible with all four European electrification systems. It is designed for high interoperability, energy efficiency, and long-term operational reliability.

The locomotives feature a modular, flexible design, advanced diagnostic and monitoring systems, GPS, mobile communication technology, and Alstom’s latest onboard European Rail Traffic Management System/ERTMS.

Once delivered, the new locomotives will serve several electrified public rail routes, including Dej–Brașov–Bucharest–Constanța, Timișoara–Arad–Brașov–Bucharest–Constanța, Timișoara–Cluj-Napoca–Iași, and Iași/Suceava–Bucharest–Constanța.

The acquisition is financed through Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) under the sustainable transport component, with a total contract value of RON 767.51 million excluding VAT, including 20 years of maintenance. The project is scheduled for completion within 35 months.

According to Alstom, the locomotive is undergoing a comprehensive dynamic testing program at the Faurei Testing Centre in August; this will be followed by the testing program in Germany on TSI-certified lines.

The new locomotive currently appears in a temporary blue livery, applied to protect the surface during testing. When the testing program is completed, the final visual dark red coating will be implemented.

The event in Bucharest was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, ARF president Mihai Barbu, and Alstom’s managing director for Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova, Gabriel Stanciu, along with project teams from ARF and Alstom Romania and members of the press.

(Photo source: Facebook/ARF - Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară)