Transport

Alstom delivers fourth of the 37-train contract with Romania

19 June 2025

The fourth Coradia Stream electric train has arrived at the Alstom Grivița depot from the batch of 37 ordered by the Railway Reform Authority, the rolling stock manufacturer announced on June 19. 

According to Alstom, the new train will undergo 2,000-kilometer endurance tests without passengers, a mandatory requirement for any new train before entering service.

Over 700 units of the Coradia Stream model have already been ordered in Europe, in countries such as Italy, where it has been in circulation since 2019, as well as Denmark and the Netherlands, joined by Romania and, more recently, Bulgaria.

The total delay penalties that the Alstom Ferroviaria SpA Association and Alstom Transport must pay to the Railway Reform Authority (ARF) for failing to comply with the delivery schedule of the 37 new Coradia Stream trains amounted at the end of February 2025, to RON 250 million (EUR 50 million), excluding VAT, according to ARF data provided at the request of Agerpres.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

The fourth Coradia Stream electric train has arrived at the Alstom Grivița depot from the batch of 37 ordered by the Railway Reform Authority, the rolling stock manufacturer announced on June 19. 

According to Alstom, the new train will undergo 2,000-kilometer endurance tests without passengers, a mandatory requirement for any new train before entering service.

Over 700 units of the Coradia Stream model have already been ordered in Europe, in countries such as Italy, where it has been in circulation since 2019, as well as Denmark and the Netherlands, joined by Romania and, more recently, Bulgaria.

The total delay penalties that the Alstom Ferroviaria SpA Association and Alstom Transport must pay to the Railway Reform Authority (ARF) for failing to comply with the delivery schedule of the 37 new Coradia Stream trains amounted at the end of February 2025, to RON 250 million (EUR 50 million), excluding VAT, according to ARF data provided at the request of Agerpres.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

