Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 08:20
Business

Romanian aluminium producer Alro refinances USD 150 mln with Eximbank as loan arranger

11 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Romanian aluminum producer Alro Slatina approved a USD 150 million loan agreement to refinance until 2023-2024 a credit facility that it has used for technological investments over the past five years.

State-owned lender Eximbank would be the new lead creditor for Alro.

Thus, the aluminum producer rolls over a credit facility worth USD 120 mln maturing November 2023 and reschedules to February 2024 the maturity of a USD 30 mln loan. The company's extraordinary shareholder meeting approved, along with the new credit agreement, to replace the loan arranger Raiffeisen Bank International with Eximbank.

Alro's revenues in the first half of the year dropped by nearly 10% compared to the same period of 2019, to RON 1.36 billion (EUR 280 mln), mainly due to lower commodity prices and demand amid the crisis. However, in terms of profitability, the company showed substantial improvement. Thus, its net profit soared by 218% year-on-year to RON 253.7 mln (EUR 52 mln) in the first half of the year.

"We have managed to successfully overcome a difficult first half of the year, to keep all our production units fully operational and to keep unaffected the activity of Alro and the other subsidiaries," says the company's management in the half-year report.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 08:20
Business

Romanian aluminium producer Alro refinances USD 150 mln with Eximbank as loan arranger

11 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Romanian aluminum producer Alro Slatina approved a USD 150 million loan agreement to refinance until 2023-2024 a credit facility that it has used for technological investments over the past five years.

State-owned lender Eximbank would be the new lead creditor for Alro.

Thus, the aluminum producer rolls over a credit facility worth USD 120 mln maturing November 2023 and reschedules to February 2024 the maturity of a USD 30 mln loan. The company's extraordinary shareholder meeting approved, along with the new credit agreement, to replace the loan arranger Raiffeisen Bank International with Eximbank.

Alro's revenues in the first half of the year dropped by nearly 10% compared to the same period of 2019, to RON 1.36 billion (EUR 280 mln), mainly due to lower commodity prices and demand amid the crisis. However, in terms of profitability, the company showed substantial improvement. Thus, its net profit soared by 218% year-on-year to RON 253.7 mln (EUR 52 mln) in the first half of the year.

"We have managed to successfully overcome a difficult first half of the year, to keep all our production units fully operational and to keep unaffected the activity of Alro and the other subsidiaries," says the company's management in the half-year report.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament