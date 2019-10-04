Romania Insider
Alpha Bank Romania launches EUR 1 bln mortgage bonds
10 April 2019
Greek-owned Alpha Bank Romania is the first local bank to issue a mortgage bond with a target volume of EUR 1 billion. The lender intends to raise EUR 200 million under the first tranche of the issue, to be launched soon.

The bank plans to list the bonds on both the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of the first mortgage bond program in Romania after we launched the first mortgage loan in 2001. Through this program, Romania will join the countries that have both modern legislation and an active covered bond market," Alpha Bank Romania CEO Sergiu Oprescu said.

Bonds issued under the program will receive ratings from Moody's. The project is being carried out in collaboration with the investment bank Barclays Bank PLC as the arranger, PwC as agent, Allen & Overy London and RTPR Allen & Overy as advisors to the arranger, and Clifford Chance Badea and Clifford Chance London as the issuer's counselors.

(Photo source: Facebook / Alpha Bank)

Get in Touch with Us