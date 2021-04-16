RO smartphone maker Allview sues Huawei over trademark rights

Romanian company Visual Fan, which sells gadgets under the Allview brand, sued the local subsidiary of Huawei, claiming that the Chinese company used its brand within the label ALL-VIEW DISPLAY and thus generated a fictitious association between the Allview brand and Huawei, likely to create confusion among customers.

The Brasov-based smartphone producer launched the action just as it is preparing to list its shares on the stock exchange.

Contacted by Profit.ro, the representatives of Huawei Romania did not want to comment.

The Brasov-based company claims that the exclusive owner of the Allview brand is Visual Fan both in Romania and in the European Union. The prerogatives on this trade name derive from Law no. 84/1998 on trademarks and geographical indications, as well as Regulation (EU) 2017/1001 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Union trademark.

The Allview brand has been present on the market since 2004, operating on the IT&C market in Poland, Bulgaria, Germany, Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Moldova, the Czech Republic, Malta, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

