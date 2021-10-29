Allview brand owner reports 36% larger sales in Jan-Sep

BVB-listed Visual Fan (ALW), which owns electronics brand Allview, announced that its revenues rose by 36% YoY to RON 80 mln (EUR 16 mln) in January-September.

In 2021, the company focused on diversifying its product portfolio, developing new devices in response to market demand, incorporating advanced technologies.

The sales of the IT&C division rose by over 64% YoY to RON 39.8 mln (EUR 8 mln) in the nine-month period.

"The 64% increase resulted from the positive evolution of all categories. But the laptop sales boasted the highest growth rate, quadrupling compared to the same period in 2020. The segment of Tablets increased by more than 75%, smartphones by more than 30% - driven by the launch of the new range of Soul X8 smartphones. Besides the wireless headphones Soul AV1 and AVI, Soul X8 features touchless voice control in the Romanian language, and they are the only devices of this kind in Romania," the company said.

The category of TVs marked an increase of over 5%, to RON 31.8 mln (EUR 6 mln), due to the variety of products in the portfolio: both classic and smart models with Android TV TM and integrated Google Assistant.

(Photo source: Facebook/Allview Mobile)