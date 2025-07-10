Romania’s Allianz-Țiriac Private Pensions appoints new CEO

Ciprian Pop has received authorization from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Allianz-Țiriac Private Pensions, the company announced. He is joined on the executive leadership team by Alexandra Bălan Marinescu, deputy CEO.

With nearly two decades of experience within Allianz-Țiriac and the broader Allianz Group, Ciprian Pop has served as CEO of the Allianz-Țiriac Unit (formerly Gothaer) for the past three years, a company fully owned by Allianz-Țiriac.

Earlier in his career, Pop led the Financial Actuarial Department at Allianz-Țiriac Insurance. Between 2018 and 2019, he held the position of Country Chief Risk Officer for Allianz Thailand.

Ciprian Pop holds a degree in Cybernetics, Statistics, and Economic Informatics, as well as a master's degree in Actuarial Techniques from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies. He also holds an Actuarial Techniques certification from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK) and serves on the Board of the Romanian Actuarial Association (ARA).

As of the end of June 2025, Allianz-Țiriac Private Pensions manages net assets of approximately RON 36 billion and serves over 1.7 million participants across its private pension funds. The company manages three private pension funds: one second-pillar fund (AZT Viitorul Tău) and two third-pillar funds (AZT Moderato and AZT Vivace).

(Photo source: the company)