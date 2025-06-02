Business

Alka Trading doubles investment budget to expand production capacity in 2025

02 June 2025

Alka Trading, one of Romania’s leading snack producers, has allocated an investment budget of RON 98 million (EUR 20 million) for 2025, marking a twofold increase over the previous year, the company told Ziarul Financiar for the upcoming 20th edition of The Biggest Players in the Economy yearbook.

According to Ady Hirsch, Chief Executive Officer of Alka Group, the primary focus of this year’s investment is the expansion of production capacities. Secondary priorities include infrastructure upgrades and digitalisation projects across the company’s operations.

Founded by the Krenzia family, Alka operates two manufacturing facilities - one in Bucharest and one in Ploieşti. The company invested EUR 25 million in the Ploieşti factory, which was inaugurated in 2019. Plans to expand that facility were first announced in 2023.

The Ploieşti site specialises in the production of baked savoury snacks, including the Toortitzi, Soocitzi, and Meteoritzi brands. Meanwhile, the Bucharest facility focuses on sweet snack production, with well-known product lines such as Prăjitura Casei, Alfers, and Alka Biscuiţi, as well as coffee products.

Alka’s investment strategy reflects continued growth in both domestic demand and export opportunities for Romanian-made snack products. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alka on Facebook)

