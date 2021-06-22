Romanian receives Spain’s Civil Merit Order

Alice Mihaela Cozma, a 32-year old Romanian living in Spain, has received the country's Order of Civil Merit for her work to the benefit of the community where she lives.

Cozma has been living in Spain for 14 years. She works for the Spanish Red Cross as an ambulance driver in Almedranlejo, in Badajoz, according to Canalextremadura.es

She is one of the 16 women and eight men who received the distinction at a ceremony headed by the Spanish royal family. The recipients, who work in sectors that played an important role during the pandemic, are listed here.

The Order of Civil Merit was introduced by King Alfonso XIII in 1926 to reward "the civic virtue of officers in the service of the nation, as well as extraordinary service by Spanish and foreign citizens for the benefit of Spain."

(Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey/ casareal.es)

simona@romania-insider.com