Video

Romanian designer creates garments from discarded electrical wires

Romanian designed Alexandra Sipa, a graduate of the Central Saint Martins art university in London, is creating garments and accessories out of discarded electrical wires, Euronews reported.

She uses the wires to create a type of lace, incorporating both traditional Romanian techniques and Western ones.

Sipa, who is currently based in the UK, was born and raised in Bucharest.

So far, she made a dress, a ruffle coat, a vest, a bag, and a range of accessories out of the wire lace. She plans to design more items once she can access the needed resources after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Sipa titled her project Romanian Camouflage, highlighting the role of her Romanian heritage in her work.

She also explained for Euronews that the way her grandmother would use anything at hand to decorate her home served as an inspiration.

At the same time, she hopes to draw attention to the issue of electronic waste and show “a prosperous, rich, and beautiful side full of opportunities” of Romania.

ROMANIAN CAMOUFLAGE from Lucas Baker on Vimeo.

(Photo: Kettaphoto | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]