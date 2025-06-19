Romanian mountaineer, conservationist Alex Găvan featured in special Discovery series

The well-known science and nature channel Discovery is currently marking four decades since its global launch in 1985 with a special series titled "Discovery Changed My Life,” bringing testimonies from personalities whose vision was shaped by Discovery. Among those featured is also Romanian mountaineer and conservationist Alex Găvan.

The series premieres on Sunday, June 22, at 7:30 PM, as part of the day dedicated to "Legendary Documentaries." Throughout the anniversary week, short clips from the same series will also be broadcast, featuring even more inspirational testimonies.

The special clip with Alex Găvan will be aired daily during the anniversary week on Discovery. In his feature, Găvan speaks about how Discovery documentaries fueled his passion for climbing, which led him to the summits of seven Himalayan peaks over 8,000 meters, without supplemental oxygen.

Moreover, those peaks became the platform from which he launched environmental projects, such as creating Green Belts around Romanian cities or saving the asprete, the rarest freshwater fish in Europe.

“What do you do after you reach the summit? After, physically, there’s nowhere higher to go? That’s when a different kind of ascent begins, one in which, in the rarefied air at 8,000 meters, invisible steps reveal themselves in the ether and lead you on a journey filled with meaning and purpose. A journey in which making a contribution through concrete projects for the good of people and the planet becomes an organic part of your very self,” said Alex Găvan.

"Discovery Changed My Life" will also feature four other well-known names: Darren Britz, a wildlife filmmaker; Portuguese surfer and musician João Kopke; French survivalist and hiking guide Eleanore Lluna; and Joshua Adayemi, a community organizer born in Nigeria who now leads Black Scottish Adventurers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)