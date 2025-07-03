Events

‘Aladdin – Live to Film Concert’ comes to Bucharest this October

03 July 2025

The magic of Disney returns to Bucharest as Aladdin – Live to Film Concert takes the stage at Sala Palatului on October 10. Romanian audiences are invited to relive one of Disney’s most beloved animated classics in a special musical and cinematic experience.

The original 1992 Aladdin film will be projected in full on a large screen while the Valahia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Romanian maestro Andrei Ștefan Racu, performs Alan Menken’s Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winning score live.

Featuring standout performances from Ana Cebotari, Armand Calotă, Silvian Vâlcu, and Lucian Ghimiși as Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, Jafar, and Genie, the concert promises an evening of emotion, charm, and humor, according to the organizers.

Tickets are available exclusively on Iabilet.ro, with prices ranging from RON 130 to RON 320 depending on seating category.

The event is organized by Asociația Culturală Mall4Art and Mamba Events.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

